UGC NET 2023 Results Likely Today on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 result today, April 9. Once released, candidates can check their scorecards on the official website of UGC- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. However, there is no confirmation yet from NTA or UGC regarding the date and timing of the declaration of the result. Aspirants can check their UGC NET result and scorecards using application number and date of birth.

The UGC Net December 2022, conducted by National Testing Agency, was held in five phases. The exams were conducted between February and March for 83 subjects. There were 663 examination centres in 186 cities across the country. The candidates registered for UGC NET 2022 were 8,34,537.

Phase I was conducted from February 21 to 24 followed by Phase II from February 28 to March 3. Phase III was conducted from March 3 to 6, Phase IV was scheduled for March 11 & 12. Phase V was conducted from March 13 to 16.

UGC NET RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UGC Net 2023 result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will pop up, enter your login details and click on the submit option.

Step 4: UGC Net results will be flashed on your screens.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout of the same for your future reference.

Earlier, the UGC released the final answer key on April 6 and the provisional answer key on its official website on March 23. Candidates who were not satisfied with the answer key were given the option to raise their queries from March 23-25. The next step for NTA is to announce candidates scores and issue the final version of the answer key.

Unreserved category candidates need to secure at least 40 percent marks while reserved category candidates need to secure at least 35 percent marks to pass the exam. Candidates also have to pass each paper separately and in aggregate.

