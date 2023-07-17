UGC NET 2023 Results To Be Released By Mid-August? Here's What We Know So Far

The results of the UGC National Eligibility Test 2023 (UGC-NET 2023) administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are anticipated to be released shortly. Although the date and timing of the announcement of the results have not yet been confirmed officially, they are most likely to be made public around August 10 and 15.

The UGC NET 2023 results will be announced by the NTA in the second week of August, according to a tweet by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. “UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August,” the UGC chairman tweeted earlier this month.

Candidates must use their application number and date of birth to log in to the UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once the results for the UGC NET 2023 are made public. Once logged in, they will be able to view their results, including their grade, marks, and the subject and category cutoff marks.

On July 6, the official website issued the UGC NET 2023 answer key and response sheets for 83 topics. Candidates were then given the opportunity to submit their online objections to the solution key. After taking into account the candidates’ concerns, NTA will announce the final UGC NET 2023 answer key and results. Once the final answer keys are made public, NTA will not consider any concerns or challenges.

There will be no deduction of marks for incorrect answers in the UGC NET 2023, and each question carries a value of two marks. Likewise, no marks will be given for questions that are not answered/attempted/marked for evaluation.

A total of 6,39,069 applicants registered for the NTA UGC NET 2023 June Session this year. Across 181 Indian cities, this test was carried out in two stages over the course of nine days and 18 shifts. Phases 1 and 2 were carried out between June 13 - June 17 and June 19 - June 22, respectively. The UGC NET, conducted biannually in June and December, opens doors for qualified applicants to assistant professorship and junior research fellowship (JRF) in universities and higher education institutions nationwide.