UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA To Release Answer Key At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Live now

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA To Release Answer Key At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET phase 1 Answer Key Live: Applicants who took the UGC NET 2023 in June will be able to access their answer keys once released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 10:37 IST

New Delhi, India

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates
The answer key will be tentative and subject to revision if there are any objections raised and taken into consideration (Representative Image)

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to publish the UGC NET answer key 2023 today, 6 July. However, the answer key release time has not yet been announced. Applicants who took the UGC NET 2023 in June will be able to download and review their answer keys once they are available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must log in using their registration number and password to get the UGC NET answer key 2023. The final results are scheduled to be released around the second week of August.

Key Events

Key Events
Jul 06, 2023 10:37 IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to raise objections?

  • Step 1: Go to the UGC NET’s official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Log in with your username and password.
  • Step 3: Raise your objections on the portal and give documents to support it.
  • Step 4: Pay the fee for raising the objection to the UGC NET 2023 answer keys and submit the application
  • Step 5: Save the confirmation page for future records.
Jul 06, 2023 10:31 IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: When were the exams conducted

Phase 1 of the UGC NET June 2023 Session was held on June 13 and lasted until June 17. From June 19 to June 22, the UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 test was administered.

Jul 06, 2023 10:22 IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Qualified Individuals Eligible As Assistant Professors, JRF

The UGC NET is held twice a year, once in June and again in December and those who qualify it will become eligible for the assistant professorship and junior research fellowship in universities and other higher education institutions across the country. According to UGC guidelines, six per cent of candidates who appear in both examinations and receive the required threshold in the combined score for both papers will be deemed NET qualified.

Jul 06, 2023 10:14 IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: UGC Chairman Announced Date

“NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August,” UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated in a tweet.

Jul 06, 2023 10:11 IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Window To Raise Objections

The provisional UGC NET 2023 answer key will be released after which applicants are invited to submit their queries during the objection window. Those who wish to submit objections will be charged a fee per question, the details of which will be published shortly.

Jul 06, 2023 10:05 IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How To Download

  • Step 1- Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2- On the homepage, navigate towards the latest announcements and check for answer keys.
  • Step 3- Candidates have to select the link and enter their login credentials such as their application number and password.
  • Step 4- Once done, candidates can download the answer keys for the subject they applied for.
Jul 06, 2023 10:02 IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Credentials Needed To Download

To access the provisional answer key for the UGC NET 2023, candidates must log in to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, using their application numbers and date of birth as required credentials.

Jul 06, 2023 10:00 IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: When and where to check

The UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be released today July 6. Candidates can check the results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The answer key will be tentative and subject to revision if there are any objections raised and taken into consideration. As soon as the concerned officials release the answer key, the objection window will be made available. After the objections window closes, the authorities will analyse every claim and provide a non-objectionable UGC NET final answer key.

