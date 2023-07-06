UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA To Release Answer Key At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to publish the UGC NET answer key 2023 today, 6 July. However, the answer key release time has not yet been announced. Applicants who took the UGC NET 2023 in June will be able to download and review their answer keys once they are available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must log in using their registration number and password to get the UGC NET answer key 2023. The final results are scheduled to be released around the second week of August.