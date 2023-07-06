UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA To Release Answer Key At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Live now
UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to publish the UGC NET answer key 2023 today, 6 July. However, the answer key release time has not yet been announced. Applicants who took the UGC NET 2023 in June will be able to download and review their answer keys once they are available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must log in using their registration number and password to get the UGC NET answer key 2023. The final results are scheduled to be released around the second week of August.
Phase 1 of the UGC NET June 2023 Session was held on June 13 and lasted until June 17. From June 19 to June 22, the UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 test was administered.
The UGC NET is held twice a year, once in June and again in December and those who qualify it will become eligible for the assistant professorship and junior research fellowship in universities and other higher education institutions across the country. According to UGC guidelines, six per cent of candidates who appear in both examinations and receive the required threshold in the combined score for both papers will be deemed NET qualified.
“NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August,” UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated in a tweet.
The provisional UGC NET 2023 answer key will be released after which applicants are invited to submit their queries during the objection window. Those who wish to submit objections will be charged a fee per question, the details of which will be published shortly.
To access the provisional answer key for the UGC NET 2023, candidates must log in to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, using their application numbers and date of birth as required credentials.
The UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be released today July 6. Candidates can check the results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The answer key will be tentative and subject to revision if there are any objections raised and taken into consideration. As soon as the concerned officials release the answer key, the objection window will be made available. After the objections window closes, the authorities will analyse every claim and provide a non-objectionable UGC NET final answer key.