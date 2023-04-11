UGC NET December 2022 Results: NTA to Release Result Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the results for the UGC-NET December 2022 soon. Candidates who are waiting for the results will be able to check them from the official website of UGC NET— ugcnet.nta.nic.in after they are announced.

The UGC NET was held across the country in 5 phases. 8,34,537 candidates took the UGC NET examination across the country. It was held for 83 subjects. This nationwide eligibility examination was held from February 21 to March 16.

UGC NET 2023 December Result: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET—ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the UGC NET results link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and other details.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step 5: The results page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future use.

The candidate should cross-check all the details. They can match their scores with the provisional answer key released by NTA on their official website. The answer key had 83 questions dropped after the objection from the students.

According to the prospectus, the number of candidates who will be qualified for the post of Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6 per cent of the candidates appearing in both papers. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of the reservation policy of India.

For the post of Assistant Professor or the Junior Research Fellowship, the candidate has to acquire a total of 40 per cent belonging to the general category in both the papers. The candidates belonging to the other categories must acquire 35 per cent. The further detailed criteria for the seat allotment in the exam are mentioned in the instruction manual of UGC NET.

NTA administered the exam in five stages. Phase I ran from February 21 to February 24, and Phase II ran from February 28 to March 1 and 2. Phase III ran from March 3 to March 6, and Phase IV ran from March 11 to March 12. Phase V took place from March 13 to March 16.

Read all the Latest Education News here