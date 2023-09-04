UGC NET December 2023: Registration to Commence Soon? What We Know So Far

The UGC NET December 2023 registration will commence soon. According to media reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce an update in the third or last week of September. However, there is no official confirmation yet. When the registration link is active, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET December 2023 on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2023: Documents Needed to Apply

— Your certificates for name, date of birth, and other personal details

— A valid ID like Aadhaar, passport, or voter ID

— Your qualifying degree certificate or last semester’s marks sheet

— Your addresses with PIN codes

— Your preferred exam center cities

— Subject codes for NET

— Post-graduation subject and course codes

— Category certificate (if applicable)

— Disability certificate (if applicable)

— Valid email and mobile number

— Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format

UGC NET December 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the UGC NET official website

Step 2: Click on “UGC NET Apply Online"

Step 3: Register with your e-mail ID and mobile number

Step 4: Log in with your credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form and note your application number

Step 6: Upload a scanned photograph

Step 7: Upload a scanned copy of your signature

Step 8: Pay the application fee through UPI or net banking

Step 9: Click on the submit button to submit the form

Step 10: Download and save the confirmation page

UGC NET December 2023: Application Fees

The application fee varies by category. For the general category and unreserved candidates, the fee is Rs 1150. For general EWS and OBC-NCL, the application fee is Rs 600. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and third gender categories, the fee is Rs 325.

UGC NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor as well as Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 2018 onwards.