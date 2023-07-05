UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key Likely Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Download

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to release the UGC- NET June 2023 examination provisional answer keys. Since the conclusion of the examination, candidates are awaiting results but there is a latest report on the answer keys. It is assumed that the provisional answer keys for UGC NET June 2023 may release today at the official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. However, there is no official confirmation from the agency.

UGC NET June 2023: How to download answer keys

Step 1- Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate towards latest announcements and check for answer keys.

Step 3- Candidates have to select the link and enter their login credentials like application number and password.

Step 4- Once done, candidates can download the answer keys for their subject they applied for.

Likewise, probably on the same day candidates will have the time to object the answer keys and complete the process by giving fees per questions.

NTA will first issue provisional answer keys on its official website. Candidates will be able to raise objections on the provisional answer keys released. With certain sum of money per objections, applicants have the chance to challenge. Further the amount will be non- refundable and there will be no response from the agency whether they have incorporated the objection or not.

These objections will then be examined by the subject expert committee and necessary steps will be taken into account. After the clarification on the provisional answer keys, candidates can expect final answer keys for UGC NET June 2023. NTA will not entertain any objections or challenges once the provisional answer keys are released.

The UGC NET is held twice a year, once in June and again in December. Those who qualify for the UGC NET will become eligible for the assistant professorship and junior research fellowship in universities and other higher education institutions across the country. Candidates who meet the necessary criteria to become assistant professors are qualified to teach in a number of universities and colleges in India. According to UGC guidelines, six per cent of candidates who appear in both examinations and receive the required threshold in the combined score for both papers will be deemed NET qualified.