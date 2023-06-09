UGC NET June 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Admit Card Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advance exam city intimation slip and examination schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2023 Phase 2. Candidates who registered for the UGC NET 2023 exam can download their exam city allotment from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Students can retrieve their UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 city intimation slip by using their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the login window.

“Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” reads the official notice.

UGC NET June 2023 Exam City Slip: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit UGC NET’s official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link that reads - ‘UGC – NET June 2023 City intimation’.

Step 3: On the new window, enter your login details (application number and date of birth) and click on submit.

Step 4: View all the details mentioned on it. Download the UGC NET exam city intimation letter.

Step 5: Keep a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2: Exam Schedule

June 19: Geography and Philosophy (Shift 2)

June 20: Economics / Rural Economics / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Co-operation / Demography / Applied Economics/Development Eco. / Business Economics (Shift 1)

June 20: Bengali, Oriya, Human Rights and Duties, Indian Culture, Comparative Literature, Maithili, Rajasthani, Hindu Studies, Comparative Study of Religions, Museology & Conservation, German, Indian Knowledge systems, Dogri, Kashmiri, Konkani, Spanish, Prakrit, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, and Sindhi (Shift 2).

June 21: Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management (Shift 1).

June 21: Mass Communication and Journalism, Tamil, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art), Electronic Science, Music, Public Administration, Punjabi, Telugu, Urdu, and Yoga. (Shift 2).

The admit card of UGC NET June 2023 phase 2 will soon be issued. According to the official schedule, the UGC NET 2023 phase 2 exam will be conducted in computer-based mode from June 19 to 22 in two shifts – 1 and 2. The UGC NET exam is held twice a year for assistant professors and Junior Research Fellowship.