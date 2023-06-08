UGC NET June 2023 Exam Schedule for Phase 1 Released, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam schedule for phase one of UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2023 for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The schedule is available at the official website— ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 Examination will be conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023, in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 and Shift 2.

The examination will begin with Commerce, Physical Education, and Library and Information Science on June 13 and conclude with Computer Science and Applications, Hindi, and Sociology on June 17. On June 14 there’s English and Home Science and English and Sanskrit Exam. On June 15 there’s Political Science and Psychology, and Environmental Sciences and Political Science examinations. Meanwhile, on June 16 candidates have to give History and Management, and History and Law exams.

The official notice reads, “the candidates may please note that this is NOT the Advance City Intimation for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I. The notification regarding advance city intimation of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in, in due course.”

The examination will be conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023 in various phases. The admit card for the same will be available on second week of June 2023. The registration process was started on May 10 and ended on May 31, 2023. The correction window was opened from June 2 to June 3, 2023.

Before releasing the admit card, NTA will inform the students about their exam details such as their individual exam date and time, exam city, venue, etc. UGC NET Exam City Link is expected today.

The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the details in the Information Bulletin of UGC NET June 2023, which is available on the website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are also advised to visit the NTA websites- www.nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. For further clarification related to UGC – NET June 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.