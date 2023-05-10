UGC NET June 2023: Registration Begins Today, Exams From June 13; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the online application process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June Session 2023 from May 10. Candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2023 exam by visiting the official websites at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The information regarding the submission of online application forms was shared by UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar on Twitter.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 9, 2023

Submission of Online Application Form will begin from 10 May 2023 and end on 31 May 2023 (upto 05:00 P.M). Dates of Examination from 13 June 2023 to 22 June 2023.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 9, 2023

To apply for the UGC NET June 2023 exam, candidates will have time till May 31 up to 5 pm. According to the official announcement made by the UGC Chief, the National Eligibility Test 2023 will be conducted from June 13 to June 22. The exam conducting body will hold the UGC NET June Session 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility test for ‘Assistant Professor’ in a total of 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Once the registration link is activated, candidates can follow the simple steps below while applying.

UGC NET June Session 2023: Steps How to Register

Step 1: Visit NTA’s UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘UGC NET June Session 2023’ registration link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: On the new window, fill up the application form, upload all the necessary documents and pay the examination fee.

Step 4: Once the above process is done, click on submit to complete the application process.

Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the application form.

UGC NET exam is being conducted by the NTA with effect from December 2018 onwards. The National Eligibility Test is held twice every year (first is June and second in December). The exam determines the eligibility of aspiring candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in universities and colleges across India.

NTA conducted the UGC NET 2022 December Session from February 21 to March 16. The result for the December Session was declared recently.

