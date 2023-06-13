CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » UGC NET June 2023 Session Phase 1 Exam Begins Today, Check Guidelines
1-MIN READ

UGC NET June 2023 Session Phase 1 Exam Begins Today, Check Guidelines

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 10:55 IST

New Delhi, India

UGC NET June 2023 session exam is being held for 83 subjects (Representative image)

UGC NET June 2023 session exam is being held for 83 subjects (Representative image)

UGC NET June 2023: The first phase of the exam will continue till June 17. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode. The second stage will be held from June 19 to 22

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2023 session exam today, June 13. The first phase of the exam will continue till June 17. The exam city intimation slip was issued by NTA on June 10 and admit card on June 11. UGC NET June 2023 session exam is being held for 83 subjects.

The second stage UGC NET June 2023 will be held from June 19 to 22. The admit card for phase 2 will soon be issued. The examination will be held exclusively in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will comprise two papers, each consisting of objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no interval between the papers.

UGC NET 2023 Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam will have to reach the exam centre one hour before the scheduled time. They must carry the exam admit card with them as well as one photo ID proof like an Aadhaar card along with them to the exam centre. It will also be necessary to follow the Covid guidelines. Candidates can carry a bottle of hand sanitiser with them. They must carry at least two black or blue ballpoint pens with them. They can also carry pencils, erasers, and scales. Items like mobile phones, smart watches, cameras, Bluetooth, and pen drives have been prohibited for carrying while giving the exam.

The UGC NET is held twice a year, once in June and again in December. Those who qualify for the UGC NET will become eligible for the assistant professorship and junior research fellowship in universities and other higher education institutions across the country. Candidates who meet the necessary criteria to become assistant professors are qualified to teach in a number of universities and colleges in India. According to UGC guidelines, six per cent of candidates who appear in both examinations and receive the required threshold in the combined score for both papers will be deemed NET qualified.

About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
Tags:
  1. UGC-NET
first published:June 13, 2023, 10:47 IST
last updated:June 13, 2023, 10:55 IST