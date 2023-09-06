UGC NET June Cycle Certificate Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET June cycle certificates for the shortlisted candidates. Applicants can receive their certificates from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. They have to login using their application number and date of birth. The notification also read that incase of any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the certificate, they can mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET CERTIFICATES: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1- Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- On latest announcements section, check the link to download the certificate.

Step 3- Select the link.

Step 4- Enter your login credentials with Captcha code.

Step 5- Select the submit button.

Step 6- The page will direct towards another page that will consist of the certificates.

Step 7- Keep and soft and hard copy of the document for future records.

NTA administered the UGC NET June 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) method for 83 subjects over the course of two phases that lasted nine days and 18 shifts. On July 24, 2023, the UGC-NET JRF June 2023 results were made public. In the June session, there were as many as 6,39,069 candidates who took the exam.

To pass the UGC NET 2023, candidates from the unreserved category must earn at least a 40% score, while candidates from the reserved category must receive at least a 35% mark. Additionally, candidates must achieve passing scores on each paper both individually and collectively.

From June 13 to June 22, the NTA administered the UGC NET June session 2023 in 181 Indian cities. The UGC NET June session 2023, in particular, was divided into two separate phases, with Phase 1 running from June 13 to June 17 and Phase 2 running from June 19 to June 22. It was conducted in 18 shifts throughout 181 Indian cities.

For assistant professor jobs and junior research fellowships at universities and other institutes of higher learning across the country, candidates who pass the UGC NET in June 2023 are eligible.