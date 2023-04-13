UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA to Declare December Session Results Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 session results will be released today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, and ntaresults.nic.in. To access the results, candidates will have to log in using their respective registration number and password or date of birth.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) dropped a total of 85 questions from all of the UGC NET December session papers in the final answer key that was made available on April 6. The exam was conducted in five phases from February 21 to March 16. This year, a total of 8,34,537 students appeared Read More