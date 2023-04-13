UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA to Declare December Session Results Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Live now
UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 session results will be released today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, and ntaresults.nic.in. To access the results, candidates will have to log in using their respective registration number and password or date of birth.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) dropped a total of 85 questions from all of the UGC NET December session papers in the final answer key that was made available on April 6. The exam was conducted in five phases from February 21 to March 16. This year, a total of 8,34,537 students appeared
The UGC NET result 2023 will contain the candidate’s name, roll number, subject, and marks obtained in each paper. Candidates are advised to cross-check all details on the mark sheet and report to the authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.
The UGC NET 2022 phase I was conducted from February 21 to 24 followed by phase II from February 28 to March 3. Phase III was conducted from March 3 to 6, phase IV was scheduled for March 11 and 12. Phase V was conducted from March 13 to 16.
Step 1: Visit the UGC NET official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NTA UGC NET result 2023 link.
Step 3: Enter the details, upload the document and click on submit button.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the home screen.
Step 5: Click on the download icon.
This year, a total of 8,34,537 students appeared for the NTA UGC NET. The Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and assistant professor positions are both filled through the UGC NET, which is conducted at a number of universities and colleges nationwide. Individuals who meet the requirements to become an assistant professor will be qualified to teach in numerous universities and colleges around the nation. The exam is held twice a year, with the first taking place in June and the second in December.
NTA conducted the UGC NET December 2022 exam for 83 subjects at 663 centres in 186 cities across India. The exam began on February 21 and concluded on March 16. UGC NET is an entrance exam to evaluate the eligibility of candidates for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ and ‘Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.
NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://t.co/M3TNVmUeco
— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 12, 2023
