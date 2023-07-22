UGC NET Result 2023 For June Session Exam Likely on July 26 or 27

The results of UGC NET will be released via online mode. The UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar shared this update on his Twitter account today, July 22. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to publish the UGC NET 2023 result for the July session on either July 26 or July 27. Once released, candidates, who appeared for the exam can access their UGC NET results on the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET exam was conducted from June 13 to June 22. Notably, it was conducted in two phases, with Phase 1 held from June 13 to June 17, and Phase 2 conducted from June 19 to June 22.

UGC NET Result: How to Check

Step 1: Navigate to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website of the University Grants Commission.

Step 2: Choose the link that states, ‘NTA UGC NET result 2023,’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, on the new window, enter your UGC NET application number and password/date of birth

Step 4: Your screen will then display the UGC NET result.

Step 5: Check your scorecard and download it if required.

UGC NET Result: Marking Scheme

- Each question carries two marks for a correct response.

- Correct answers earn candidates two marks each.

- No negative markings for incorrect responses.

- Unanswered, un-attempted, or marked-for-review questions receive no marks.

- Candidates must choose one option as the correct answer for each question.

- In cases of incorrect or ambiguous questions with multiple correct answers credit is given to candidates who attempted the question and chose one correct answer.

- If a question is found to be incorrect and dropped, candidates who attempted it receive two marks.

UGC NET: Reservation Policy

- Seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates: 15 per cent.

- Seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates: 7.5 per cent

- Seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates, based on the Central List: 27 per cent

- Seats reserved for candidates belonging to the General-Economically Weaker Sections (General-EWS) category: 10 per cent

- Seats in the above-mentioned categories are reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who have a disability of 40 per cent or more: 5 per cent