UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Know What To Check In Scorecard?

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 13:31 IST
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: The UGC NET Results 2023 will be announced on July 26 or 27. Applicants can check their marks on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.
Exam applicants this year should be aware that JRF has higher requirements than NET. For the NET JRF, the top 6% (this proportion can be more or less) of exam takers are chosen for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), while those who receive 50% or higher in the paper are deemed qualified for the UGC NET.
-Seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates: 15 percent.
– Seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates: 7.5 percent
– Seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates, based on the Central List: 27 percent
– Seats reserved for candidates belonging to the General-Economically Weaker Sections (General-EWS) category: 10 percent
– Seats in the above-mentioned categories are reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who have a disability of 40 percent or more: 5 percent
– Each question carries two marks for a correct response.
– Correct answers earn candidates two marks each.
– No negative markings for incorrect responses.
– Unanswered, un-attempted, or marked-for-review questions receive no marks.
– In cases of incorrect or ambiguous questions with multiple correct answers credit is given to candidates who attempted the question and chose one correct answer.
– If a question is found to be incorrect and dropped, candidates who attempted it receive two marks.
These are the websites candidates can use to access their results:-
-ugcnet.nta.nic.in
-nta.ac.in
-ntaresults.nic.in
– Candidate’s Name
– Enrollment and Roll Number
– Father and Mother name
– Category
– Courses applied for with marks scored, maximum marks and percentile in each subject
Candidates who meet the requirements for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will be awarded one through UGC programs. JRF will be valid for three years. For those candidates who enroll for MPhil or PhD programs, the JRF fellowship will begin on the later date.
1-On the official website of the UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
2- On the latest announcement section, click on the UGC NET June 2023 score card link.
3- Your NTA NET result link page will be appear on the screen.
4- Mention your application number, date of birth and password correctly.
5- Submit the login credentials entered. Verify the details before selecting the submit option.
6- Your UGC NET results 2023 and score card will be displayed.
For general category student a 40 percent aggregate in both the exam is necessary while for SC/ST/OBC/ PWD, a score of atleast 35 percent is must to qualify the UGC NET exam
The National Testing Agency will release the normalised scores of the students. The process was also adopted for CUET UG scores as well. The agency will calculate the average scores or raw scores of a session and the subject with divide with total number of students appeared in the subject.
Phase 1 of the UGC NET June 2023 examination was held from June 13 to 17 and Phase 2 from June 19 to 22. In 181 places across the nation, the 83 subjects of the NET exam were administered over the course of 9 days in 18 shifts.
The UGC NET exam 2023 was administered by the NTA to determine candidates for assistant professor, junior research fellowship, and assistant professor positions. 6,39,069 students signed up in total to take the NTA NET June 2023 exam.
On July 6, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET final answer key, and candidates had till July 8 to file objections. The subject matter experts had examine the claims and create the final answer key based on the objections put up by the candidates. Along with the results, the NTA is anticipated to release the UGC NET final answer key.