UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Know What To Check In Scorecard?

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: The UGC NET Results 2023 will be announced on July 26 or 27. Applicants can check their marks on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

Exam applicants this year should be aware that JRF has higher requirements than NET. For the NET JRF, the top 6% (this proportion can be more or less) of exam takers are chosen for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), while those who receive 50% or higher in the paper are deemed qualified for the UGC NET.