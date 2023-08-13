UGC, NMC Asks Colleges, Universities To Mark Anti-Ragging Week Till August 18

After the death of a first-year student from Jadavpur University allegedly linked to ragging, University Grant Commission has asked colleges and universities to observe anti ragging week from August 12 to August 18. As mentioned in the notification by the UGC, “These regulations are mandatory and all institutions are required to take necessary steps for the implementation."

This initiative is one of the tools by Commission to increase awareness against ragging. The Commission in the communique has also prescribed some activities that can be undertaken by colleges and universities to observe anti-ragging week. Below mentioned are the activities that UGC has suggested:

-The universities are given instructions to run anti-ragging orientation programs.

-Hold contests like slogans, essay writing, anti-ragging posters, creating an anti-ragging emblem. Certificates will also be given to the candidates to encourage other students participation. Non-teaching staffs are also asked to spread the word about anti-ragging activities and encourage students to participate.

-Anti-ragging workshops, seminars, and other innovative ways to propagate the message will become the a parts of the events in the colleges and universities.

-It is advised to the faculty to watch documentaries and short films, including those from the official websites of antiragging.in and ugc.ac.in with the students.

-The University Grant Commission has instructed colleges and universities to share the week-long activities with the students and details of the celebrations on the official website, antiragging.in.

The development comes in a wake of a death of 18-year-old student, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district. The undergraduate student of Bengali (honours) allegedly fell from a second-floor balcony of the main hostel around 11.45 pm on Wednesday. He was grievously injured and was undergoing treatment at the KPC Medical College where succumbed to the injuries at 4.30 am on Thursday.

Till now, a student, identified as Sourav Chowdhury has been arrested after he confessed his participation in the ragging. Sources said that the boy had started staying with his friends instead of staying at the hostel as he was afraid to stay at the hostel because of constant alleged harassment. Swapnodeep’s father Ramprasad Kundu has filed a complaint claiming that some of the boarders of that hostel are responsible for his son’s death.

According the police has started a case under section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. He further informed to the police that on Wednesday night, Swapnodeep called his mother who was then afraid for his life and wanted to go back to his village.