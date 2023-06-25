UGC Professor Of Practice Recruitment 2023: Check Registration, Eligibility Guidelines As Per NEP 2020

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched a scheme called the ‘Professor of Practice’ scheme, with the objective of enticing professionals, practitioners, and experts from diverse backgrounds, to the higher education system and aims to attract individuals with extensive expertise. In alignment with the NEP 2020, this initiative has been undertaken to revolutionise higher education through a concentrated emphasis on skill-based education, ensuring its relevance to the industry and the economy. This endeavour facilitates the integration of vocational education with general education and bolsters the collaboration between industries and academia within higher education institutions (HEIs).

Furthermore, this effort contributes to the enrichment of faculty resources within higher education institutions. Ultimately, the collaborative efforts between academia and the industry will result in graduates who possess the essential skills demanded by the industry, leading to substantial benefits for both the industry itself and society at large.

In order to establish a unified platform for experts and higher education institutions (HEIs), the UGC has created the pop.ugc.ac.in portal exclusively for the Professor of Practice programme. This portal serves as a shared space where both experts and HEIs can register and discover relevant opportunities. Experts have the option to register and upload their biodata on the portal, allowing them to explore available vacancies. Likewise, HEIs can utilize the portal to publicise their specific requirements for the Professor of Practice role and efficiently select qualified candidates from the pool of applicants. By offering a centralised platform, the portal simplifies the process of connecting experts with HEIs, enabling seamless collaboration and resourceful engagements.

Professor of Practice Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Esteemed professionals who have achieved remarkable accomplishments in a wide array of fields including engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, commerce, social sciences, media, literature, fine arts, civil services, armed forces, the legal profession, community development, panchayati raj, rural development, watershed development, water-harvesting, organic farming, small green energy systems, municipal planning, community participation, gender budgeting/planning, inclusive development of tribals, public administration, and more.

Experience: Eligibility for the Professor of Practice position requires individuals to possess substantial expertise in their respective fields, accompanied by a minimum of 15 years of dedicated service or experience. Preferably, this experience should be at a senior level within their profession or role.

Qualification: While a formal academic qualification is not obligatory for the position of Professor of Practice, individuals with exceptional professional expertise may be considered. Such experts will be exempted from the typical requirements of publications and other eligibility criteria that are typically imposed for the recruitment of faculty members at the Professor level. Nonetheless, they should possess the necessary skills to effectively fulfil the duties and responsibilities outlined in the subsequent section

Professor of Practice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

The maximum allowable count of Professors of Practice in (HEI) should not exceed 10% of the sanctioned positions within the institution at any given time.

Professor of Practice Recruitment 2023: Guidelines

The following are the overarching guidelines for Professors of Practice in HEIs :

The appointment of Professors of Practice will be for a specified duration.

The appointment of Professors of Practice will be separate from the sanctioned positions within the university/college, and it will not impact the number of sanctioned positions or the hiring of regular faculty members.

The position of Professor of Practice is not available to individuals currently employed or retired from the teaching profession.

Professor of Practice Recruitment 2023: Salary

The payment for both part-time and full-time engagement will be determined and agreed upon mutually by the institution and the expert and will be provided as a consolidated amount.