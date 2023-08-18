UGC Releases Draft Notification to Grant Equivalence to Foreign Degree, Curbs Online, Distance Degrees

The University Grants Commission (UGC), on Thursday, released guidelines for equivalence and recognition of degrees acquired from foreign institutions. In the Draft University Grants Commission (Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2023, the higher education regulator has covered internationally relevant curricular, research, and academic collaboration with foreign institutions and recognition of credits under the twinning arrangement.

“UGC has also notified regulations on Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Educational Institutions to offer Twinning, Joint Degree, and Dual Degree Programmes, “ stated the notification.

In order to provide immaculate movability to the students, UGC will maintain a dedicated online portal to receive applications for the grant of equivalence to qualifications obtained from foreign educational institutions, as per the notification.

According to the draft guidelines, “Equivalence Certificate” means a document certifying the parity of a qualification in terms of the level between a foreign qualification and the qualification awarded at that level by the Indian Board/Universities.

As per the draft guidelines, the Equivalence certificate issued by the commission will be accepted by the universities in India for the purposes of admission or employment.

The Equivalence certificate shall also not be issued in case the applicant has completed his/her education through home studies/ private candidates, the guidelines stated.

At present, to facilitate admission in Indian institutions, students with foreign qualifications are issued Equivalence certificates by the evaluation division of the All India Universities (AIU)–an apex inter-university organisation.

After the guidelines come into effect, UGC will also take the responsibility of giving equivalence to foreign degrees. Suggestions have been sought by the commission from the stakeholders on the draft UGC guidelines till September 16, 2023.

In a statement, UGC stated, “In the wake of India’s renewed thrust on academic collaboration with foreign countries and in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, UGC’s role in the internationalisation of the Indian education system has increased manifold.”

According to the draft guidelines, the qualification has been awarded by a foreign higher education institution that is duly recognised in its home country.

The student has pursued the programme through regular, in-person instruction and not through online or distance learning, the notification stated.

As per the notification, qualification obtained in the offshore campus of an Indian higher educational institution shall be recognized provided the campus is duly approved by the competent authorities in India as well as in the foreign country where the campus is located.

The draft regulation stated that the “Similarity” of entry criteria is to be determined through due process by the Standing Committee set up for the purpose.

Equivalence Certificate: How to Apply

The draft notification said that the applicant will have to submit an online application along with the fee. The decision of the commission shall be communicated to the applicant within 15 days from the date of receipt of the application.

If the applicant is not satisfied with the decision of the commission, she/he can file an appeal, for a review within 30 days from the date of communication received from the commission by paying the prescribed fees.

The appeal shall be placed before an appellate committee and the decision of the Committee shall be communicated to the applicant within 15 days from the date of receipt of the review application.