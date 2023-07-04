UGC Urges States And UTs To Expedite Recruitment For Vacant Faculty Positions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a letter to fill vacant faculty positions in state universities and affiliated colleges. In a letter addressed to the secretaries and higher education councils of all states and Union Territories, UGC Secretary Prof. Manish R. Joshi emphasised the significance of teachers and professors in the education system. The letter underlined the need for universities to prioritise the appointment of qualified faculty members to ensure the provision of top-notch education to students.

“You will appreciate that the most important factor in the success of Higher Educational institutions is the quality engagement of its faculty members as they are the pillars of all academic processes. They are envisioned as having the crucial responsibility of creating a conducive learning environment in the institution, developing programme-specific curricula, effective implementation of teaching learning and evaluation processes and developing students as responsible members of society,” read the official letter.

It further stated that Higher Education institutions are encouraged to make efforts in recruiting enthusiastic, dynamic, and capable faculty members who can provide high-quality education to students.

The secretary further expressed concern over the impact of faculty shortages in colleges and universities on the teaching and learning process. The note emphasised the urgent need for the timely recruitment of eligible and competent faculty members and urged Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to take necessary measures for the prompt appointment of professors.

Moreover, it discussed the importance of promptly filling vacant faculty positions with eligible and competent candidates, stating that necessary measures should be taken without delay.

In the official letter, it was stated that the University Grants Commission has already issued the UGC Regulations of 2008. These regulations outline the minimum qualifications, appointment criteria, and service conditions for faculty members in universities and colleges. The complete regulations can be accessed on the UGC website.

The UGC secretary also urged for personal intervention to expedite the recruitment process for qualified faculty members in state universities and affiliated colleges. Recognising the crucial role this plays in enhancing the quality of higher education, the letter emphasised the need for cooperation from the respective states and Union Territories. “This shall go a long way in improving the quality of higher education in our country. Soliciting your cooperation in the matter,” it concluded.