UGET 2023: LU Released Admit Card At lkouniv.ac.in; Know Steps To Download

The admit card for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 was released by the University of Lucknow on July 7. Candidates preparing for the entrance test for undergraduate admission this year can download the hall ticket from the official website of Lucknow University atlkouniv.ac.in. To access the UGET 2023 admit card, candidates will have to enter their registration number password and captcha code. According to the official schedule, the UGET 2023 exam will start from July 10 and will conclude on July 15. After downloading the UGET 2023 hall ticket, candidates must check all the details mentioned on it. In case of any discrepancy or error, they should inform the concerned authorities immediately.

UGET 2023: Check Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to Lucknow University’s official website atlkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘UGET 2023 Admit Card’ link

Step 3: On the new login window, enter the registration number, password and the captcha code. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The UGET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and download the hall ticket.

The Lucknow University UGET admit card 2023 will mention details such as - candidate’s name, date of birth, registration number, roll number, father’s name, mother’s name, selected course, candidate’s passport size photo and signature, exam centre address, and exam date and time.

UGET 2023: Complete Exam Schedule

July 10:

B.El.Ed (morning shift) 10:30 am to 12 noon.

D.Pharm (evening shift) 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

July 11:

B.Com (morning shift) 10:30 am to 12 noon.

B.Com (H) (evening shift) 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

July 12:

BBA (morning shift) 10:30 am to 12 noon.

LLM (integrated 5-year) (evening shift) 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

July 13:

BCA (morning shift) 10:30 am to 12 noon.

B.Sc (Maths) (evening shift) 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

July 14:

B.Sc (Agriculture) (morning shift) 10:30 am to 12 noon.

B.Sc (Biology) (evening shift) 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

July 15:

BVA/ BFA (morning shift) 10:30 am to 12 noon.

BJMC (evening shift) 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

July 16:

BA (morning shift) 10:30 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the examination dates admission of BA (Yoga), B.Sc (Yoga), B.Voc and Shastri will be declared soon.