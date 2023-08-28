UIIC Recruitment 2023: Application For 100 Administrative Posts Open Until September 14

The United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIIC) released an official notification for at least 100 posts of Administrative Officer (scale-1) Specialist. The last date to apply for these vacancies is September 14. The process commenced on August 24. Interested applicants may visit the official website: www.uiic.co.in.

Important dates:

Applications commenced on August 24.

The last date for applications is September 14.

Age criteria:

The minimum age is 21 years while the maximum is 30 years.

Age relaxation as per the government’s relaxation policies.

Application Fees:

For the general category: Rs 1000 (inclusive of taxes and service charges)

For ST/SC/PwBD/permanent employees of the company: Rs 250

(ST: schedule tribe; SC: schedule caste; PwBD: person with benchmark disability)

Vacancies:

Legal Specialist: 25

Accounts/Finance Specialist: 24

Company secretary: 3

Actuaries: 3

Doctors: 20

Engineers (civil/automobile/mechanical/electrical and electronics/ECE/computer science/information technology/information science): 22

Agriculture Specialist: 3

Education Qualification:

Educational qualification will be based on the posts applied for. Visit the official website for further details. Applicants must have a degree from an authorised university or institute in India and must know how to use computers.

Application Process:

Visit the official website, uiic.co.in.

Register yourself or login to your existing account.

You need to use your registration ID, password, and security code.

Fill out the application form with the required details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fees.

Submit the form and take a printout.

Selection process:

Written examination.

Interview

A written examination will not be held for the doctor’s post and the selection will be based on an interview.

Salary:

The salary will range from Rs 50,925 to Rs 96,765.

Additional information:

Applicants are required to visit the official website for regular updates.

Applicants must provide a valid email ID while registering, as all updates regarding the vacancies will be forwarded via email.

Mobile phones or any other electronic devices will not be allowed at the examination centres.

Applicants providing fraudulent information regarding verification will be considered a punishable offence.

Candidates choosing any unfair means will be automatically disqualified.

The company will not accept any personal references or agency connections with any individual.

Applicants must be certified medically fit for further processing.

Official notification - EMPLOYMENT_NOTICE_23-8-23_v1.pdf (adda247.com)

Application link - Recruitment of Administrative Officer (Scale I) (ibps.in)