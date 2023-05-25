UK Board Result 2023 Declared: 85.17% Pass Class 10, 80.98% Pass Class 12 in Uttarakhand Board

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) class 10 and class 12 board results are out. Students can access their mark sheets online at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in using credentials like roll number and date of birth. This year, the pass percentage of Uttarakhand Board Class 10th is 85.17 per cent. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of Uttarakhand Board Class 10th stood at 80.98 per cent.

Subhash Chand Bakshi has scored the highest marks in UK board Class 10 result and is declared the UK board 10th topper. Tanu Chauhan tops Uttarakhand Board 12th with 97.60 per cent or 488/500 marks.

This year, the media reports indicate that the number of students who appeared for the Uttarakhand Board 2023 class 10 exams is 1,32,115, while the total number of students who took the Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams in 2023 is 1,27,236.

UK Board Results 2023: Class 12th Toppers

Rank 1: Tanu Chauhan

Rank 2: Himani

Rank 3: Raj Mishra

UK Board Results 2023: Class 10th Toppers

Rank 1: Sushant Chandravanshi

Rank 2: Ayush Singh Rawat and Rohit Pandey

Rank 3: Shilpi and Shorya

In 2022, more than 1 lakh 27 thousand students appeared for the Class 10 examinations. The overall passing percentage was 77.47 per cent. Bifurcating into girls and boys, girls scored more than boys with a passing percentage of 84.06 per cent whereas boys stood at 71.12 per cent. For Class 12, the overall pass percentage stood at 82.63 per cent. Around more than 1 lakh 11 thousand students appeared for the examinations. Girls secured a pass percentage of 85.38 per cent whereas boys secured 79.74 per cent.

To pass the Uttarakhand Board exam 2023, students of both classes must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. In subjects with practical aspects, students will have to pass the theory and practical papers separately.

In case students are dissatisfied with their marks obtained in the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 results 2023, they have the option to request a rechecking of their answer sheets. To apply for the re-evaluation of their answer booklets, students can visit the official website of the Uttarakhand board and submit their application along with the required fee. Typically, the application process for re-evaluation commences in June with results being announced in the last week of July 2023. Additionally, students who have failed in one or more subjects can participate in compartment exams to prevent any academic setbacks.