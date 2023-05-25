UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttarakhand Board Result to be Declared Shortly at ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) are scheduled to be released today, May 25. It has been reported that the announcement of the results will take place at 11 AM. Students will be able to access their mark sheets online at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in using credentials like roll number and date of birth.

If students residing in remote locations or experiencing technical issues while accessing their results online face any difficulties, they have the option to obtain their UK board Read More