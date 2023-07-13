UK University Allows Students To Use ChatGPT, AI Tools On Campus

The Russell Group institutions in the United Kingdom have allowed their students and staff to ethically utilise artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as ChatGPT, which represents a decision that reflects the ever-evolving landscape of education and technology. The Russell Group has also developed a set of recommendations as part of this move to guarantee responsible and efficient usage of AI within their institutions. This move, which comes at a time when many institutions and colleges have prohibited the use of AI and ChatGPT, is a significant step towards embracing the potential of AI to boost learning, research, and innovation.

The education system is reinventing itself to make better use of the benefits that technology offers as it continues to advance at an accelerated pace. With the broad adoption of online learning, it is clear that students are depending more and more on AI-powered tools like ChatGPT to do projects and pass exams. The Russell Group institutions, which include the London School of Economics, the University of Manchester, Cardiff University, King’s College London, and many more, recognised this trend and adopted a proactive stance by releasing guidelines for the use of AI in education. These guidelines seek to encourage moral and responsible AI use while giving faculty members and students the tools they need to become “AI literate."

It is imperative for students as well as teachers to be skilled in AI at a time when advances in technology dominate. The Russell Group institutions recognise the necessity for students to become “AI literate" and have seen the great potential of AI in boosting student performance. These universities will develop courses which incorporate AI concepts and technologies as part of their teaching, allowing students to use AI for their academic endeavours.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, courses on artificial intelligence and machine learning are being explored for incorporation into the college curriculum, stated chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. To provide greater work possibilities for the youth, the state government will introduce new technical courses in technical educational institutions.