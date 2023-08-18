Unacademy Teacher Sacked for Asking Students to Vote Educated Candidates, Kejriwal Asks is it a 'Crime'?

Edtech firm Unacademy has fired a teacher from its association over his controversial remarks. The teacher named Karan Sangwan created a YouTube channel titled Legal Pathshala. Sangwan has more than 45k subscribers and later on he aligns his channel with Unacademy. The controversy erupted when a video of Karan Sangwan uploaded on his YouTube channel did not go down well with social media users.

In the video, the online educator without mentioning names asked the students to vote for educated leaders in the upcoming elections. A clip from his session went viral that attracted views from students, academics, and politicians as well. Owing to the circumstances, Unacademy sacked the teacher. However, netizens have spilt views on the matter.

Co- founder of Unacademy Roman Saini posted, “We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge. Our learners are at the centre of everything we do."

Replying to a post on Karan Sangwan’s remarks, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal replied that asking for votes for an educated leader is wrong? He went on and said, “If someone is illiterate, personally I respect that. But public representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the age of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build a modern India of the 21st century."

A few users of X voiced their opinions and said, “Is it wrong to ask citizen to vote for educated politician. This is very normal to expect educated people as elected representatives & there is nothing wrong in it. I stand with Karan sir & uninstalling Unacademy."

Another user said, “We live in the strangest times, educated people are terminated & illiterate people are elected.

#UninstallUnacademy"

A user while sharing her opinion also attached a video of the Karan Sangwan’s controversial YouTube session. “Only in India can someone be fired for asking students to ‘vote for the educated’! You might disagree with his opinion, but it’s hardly a controversial stand that would warrant such a step! #UninstallUnacademy" tweeted the user.

Meanwhile, some others posted that the edtech did the right thing. Singer Sonu Nigam thanked Unacademy for terminating the teacher. “Thank You @unacademy for terminating Karan Sangwan. He should have focused on putting more effort into the betterment of students instead of ranting. A teacher must remember that his task is to teach and not to preach. Let democracy and the people of India decide their leaders," replied Nigam. (sic)