Union Govt Conducts Literacy Week From September 1 To 8; Deets Inside

The Union government has decided to conduct a literacy week from September 1 to September 8, 2023, to commemorate International Literacy Day. The goal is to raise awareness of the ULLAS- Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram among all stakeholders/beneficiaries/citizens. The literacy week would include a variety of activities, followed by the commemoration of International Literacy Day on September 8, 2023.

The week-long literacy campaign would allow for widespread participation in instilling a sense of Kartavyabodh and Janbhagidari in every citizen. This vision would help to popularise the system and achieve the objective of making India totally literate. “Another main objective will be to increase the number of registrations for learners and volunteers on the ULLAS mobile app,” read the official notice.

Students of government/aided schools, NVS, KVS, CBSE affiliated Schools, HEIs (Technical institutions/ Degree colleges) under a University/AICTE, Teacher Training Institutions under NCTE, NSS Volunteers, Anganwadi Workers, Scouts and Guides, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Neo-literates, NYKS, NCC, Gram Panchayats, Farmers, Women, Retired Employee etc. Retired Employees, ICDS/ One Stop Centres, Members of Schools Management Committees, Non-literates, etc., and others can participate in the campaign.

Literacy Week: Complete Schedule

September 1, 2023: Meetings by District Education Officers and District Literacy Mission Authority for sensitisation of ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram.

September 2, 2023: Meetings at Gram panchayats involving Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) on ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram.

September 3, 2023: Cycle Rallies/ Rallies/ Prabhat Ferries/ Nukkad Nataks etc. by students and teachers with banners as well as placards about ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram.

September 4, 2023: Conferences/workshops/seminars on awareness about ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram.

September 5, 2023: Radio jingles and short films.

September 6, 2023: Awareness via posters, pamphlets and displays in public places like wall paintings, posters, etc.

September 7, 2023: Tree plantation drive, debate along with discussion about environment awareness, and cleanliness drives by stakeholders.

Details on ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram:

The Government of India approved a Centrally Sponsored Scheme ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram on Education for All (formerly known as Adult Education) for implementation during FYs 2022-27 in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The scheme is divided into five sections, which are:

(i) Foundational Literacy and Numeracy

(ii) Critical Life Skills

(iii) Basic Education

(iv) Vocational Skills

(v) Continuing Education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the logo, slogan, or tagline- Jan Jan Sakshar- and popular name- ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) of Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram on July 29, 2023, in New Delhi during the grand celebration of the third anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.