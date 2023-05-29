Union Public Service Commission Invites Applications To Fill Assistant Engineer Posts

The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications to fill 20 vacancies for Assistant Engineer and other posts. Aspiring candidates can apply for the posts via the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. The applications for these positions are open to aspirants from May 27 and the last date to apply for them is June 15. This space articulates information about the number of positions for each post, the recruitment process, educational qualifications, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Vacancies are available for Scientist-B (Electrical)-1, Assistant Engineer-9, Specialist Grade 111-6, Junior Ship Surveyor Cum Assistant Director General-1, and Junior Research Officer-3.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualifications and Experience required are different for the available vacancies and the candidates can read about them by going through the following notification.

https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-No-10-2023-engl-260523.pdf

Candidates should click on the following link to apply for the vacancies.

https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Application Fee

The application fee for students belonging to General Category is Rs 200 while those from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe are exempted from these charges. Women candidates are also not required to pay the fee.

Aspirants can apply for the positions by remitting the money in any SBI branch in cash. They can also apply by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For further help, they can check the official website of UPSC.

Action against candidates found guilty of misconduct

Candidates should not furnish any particulars that are false or suppress any material information in filling up the application form. Candidates should also not alter or tamper with any entry in a document or its attested/certified copy submitted by them. They should also not submit a tampered or fabricated document. If there is any inaccuracy between two or more such documents or their attested copies, an explanation regarding this discrepancy should be submitted.

Other instructions

Candidates must be in sound bodily health and should be prepared to undergo the medical examination and satisfy the medical authority when Government may require it.

Candidates will be informed of the final result in due course through the UPSC website/ Employment News.

The Commission may grant higher initial pay to candidates adjudged meritorious in the interview.

Canvassing in any form can disqualify a candidate.

Mobile Phones are banned in the interview hall.