UGC Launches User-friendly Website, 2 Portals to Track Advancement of Colleges, Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is poised to launch a new website and two portals today, May 16 as part of its aim to ensure that higher education institutions provide quality education to produce a skilled and innovative young population. In accordance with New Education Policy 2020, the UGC is trying to assist universities and colleges in their efforts to convert higher education into a top-tier endeavour. A user-friendly website, two new portals, the “UTSAH" portal, the “Professor of Practise Portal," has been unveiled today, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

“UGC has redesigned the website to make it more user-friendly, informative, and dynamic. All information is categorized as per the type of stakeholders, such as students, faculty, and Universities. It helps to ease in getting information," reported news agency ANI. The homepage of the website covers key initiatives, student corners, faculty corners, and information about different types of universities, dashboards, and e-Governance portals of UGC initiatives and schemes.

In order to inspire, carry out, and track advancement in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across the nation, the UGC Chairman announced the launch of a new portal named UTSAH (Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education). The portal’s goal is to closely monitor how the National Education Policy 2020 and its strategic goals are being implemented in HEIs.

According to the UGC Chairman, the UTSAH portal would be able to track and evaluate the results in crucial areas such as learner-centered education, digital learning, industry-institute collaboration, academic research, internationalisation, and the Indian Knowledge System. The UTSAH Portal will allow HEIs to share important information about their efforts and accomplishments in these crucial areas, which will ultimately help to strengthen higher education in India.

“After extensive consultations with stakeholders, including institutions, universities, colleges, IITs, NITs, and INIs, the UGC is launching the UTSAH portal. The UTSAH Portal will serve as a comprehensive platform providing detailed information about UGC’s initiatives for qualitative reforms in higher education," the UGC chairman said. Users through the portals can access the details of the commission’s various bureaus and the contact information of the Bureau Head and other officials.