University of Auckland, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Launches Dual Degree in Computer Science, Engineering

Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland has collaborated with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University to offer a dual degree programme in computer science and engineering. Students from both countries can now earn two degrees via the programme — a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in computer science and engineering from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham followed by a Master of Science (MSc) in Computer Science or Master of Data Science (MDataSci) from the University of Auckland.

The programme will provide students access to world-class mentorship from both institutions’ faculty members and cutting-edge research facilities, said the university in a press release. Students can commence their BTech studies at Amrita University and, after three years, transition to the University of Auckland for a two-year programme to complete their master’s degree.

The dual-degree programme will also offer industry-based internship opportunities allowing students to gain real-world experience and platforms to apply their theoretical knowledge in a professional setting, the release stated.

After completing the two degrees, students will also be eligible for a post-study work visa in New Zealand, the release added. Further, high-achieving students opting for the double degree programme will qualify for a scholarship of up to $20,000 towards tuition fees.

Commenting on the collaboration, Professor John Hosking, Dean of Science, at the University of Auckland, said, “The dual degree programme will offer prospective students an opportunity to study in two culturally vibrant countries-New Zealand and India. Their academic and professional horizons will broaden significantly through world-class research opportunities, internships, and outstanding education. It will also gift them diverse career opportunities and a network of international connections."

“Amrita University and the University of Auckland both hold leading positions in the THE University Impact Rankings that evaluate global universities on their performance relative to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The collaboration between us will generate significant synergies, bolstering our joint endeavours towards realizing the SDGs,” the professor added.