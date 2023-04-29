University Of Hyderabad to Begin PhD Registration From May 1

The University of Hyderabad has released a notice inviting eligible candidates to apply for the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates can apply for the PhD courses by visiting the official website of UoH at acad.uohyd.ac.in. The registration process will open on Monday, May 1, and will conclude on Thursday, May 25.

Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from June 10 onwards. The entrance exam for admission to PhD programmes will be conducted on June 17 and June 18.

Candidates applying for the PhD courses will have to appear for an All India Common Entrance Test that will be hosted by the University of Hyderabad. Those who have appeared for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) exam are also eligible to apply.

“For further details including courses offered, eligibility criteria, prescribed fee, reservation policy and the Prospectus 2023-24, please refer to the website http://acad.uohyd.ac.in or http://www.uohyd.ac.in,” reads the official notice.

UoH PhD Registration: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of University of Hyderabad at uohyd.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates need to register themselves first.

Step 3: After logging in, proceed with the PhD application form.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Make the necessary payment.

Step 6: Check the form and submit it as instructed.

Step 7: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 8: Print a hard copy of the form.

While filling up the University of Hyderabad PhD 2023 form, candidates will have to upload a set of scanned documents which includes – signature and photograph of the candidate, educational certificates, a valid NET JRF certificate, and caste certificate (if required).

General category candidates need to pay Rs 600 as application fee. Those who fall under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) need to pay Rs 550. Applicants from the Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer category will have to pay Rs 400 and SC/ST/PWD (PH) category candidates need to pay Rs 275. It is to be noted that the fee once paid will not be refunded.

The PhD form number and payment transaction number or order number needs to be carefully noted by the applicant for future reference. Also, without the form number the PhD application will not be considered by the university.

