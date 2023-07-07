UP: 12-year-old Girl Goes Missing from School Hostel in Bareilly

A 12-year-old student of Kasturba Gandhi residential school in Shergarh town here has gone missing from her hostel, police said on Friday.

Tanu, a class 6 student, had gone to take a bath in the hostel but when she did not return, warden Rekha Sharma was alerted, they said.

Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Sanjay Singh said a probe in the matter is underway and attempts are on to trace the girl.

ASP (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said that an FIR was registered on Thursday night at Shergarh Police Station after a report filed by the girl’s parents. Police surveillance team is on the job to trace the missing girl, he said.