UP B.Ed JEE Result 2023 Declared at bujhansi.ac.in, Steps to Download Scorecard

The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has declared the result of the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed JEE) 2023. Candidates who took the exam can check and download their scorecard via the official website at bujhansi.ac.in. They will have to log in at the official portal using their application number and password, to access the UP B.Ed entrance exam results online.

The UP B.Ed JEE is conducted for candidates seeking admission to B.Ed courses in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, more than 6 lakh students had registered for the UP B.Ed JEE exam, this year. Those who successfully pass the entrance exam will be called for counselling. The detailed counselling schedule will be issued soon by the university.

The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam was held on June 15, at several exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted online in computer-based mode. The online registration process for the entrance test was held between February 1 and April 5. The admit cards for UP B.Ed JEE 2023 were released on June 6.

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 scorecard: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit Bundelkhand University’s official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘UP B.ED. JEE 2023’ link that is currently available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open, after which candidates need to click on the link that says – ‘CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD SCORE CARD’.

Step 4: On the new login window, enter User ID and Password. Then click on Submit.

Step 5: The UP B.Ed JEE 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: View the UP B.Ed JEE result and download it.

The UP B.Ed JEE included two exam papers namely paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 contained sections on general knowledge and language (Hindi/English) while paper 2 included questions from general aptitude tests and subject qualification (science/ arts/commerce/agriculture). Every exam paper had a duration of 3 hours, with a combined total of 400 marks.