UP BEd JEE 2023 Answer Key For Papers 1 And 2 Released At bujhansi.ac.in, How To Check

The Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2023 answer key has been issued by the Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. Candidates may now acquire the answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2 from the university’s official website, www.bujhansi.ac.in. By entering their user ID and password, applicants who took the exam can get their corresponding scorecards.

The answer key for the UP BEd JEE 2023 can be downloaded in PDF format and it includes subject-specific answers, the total number of questions, and the grading scheme for each paper. The answer key can be used by candidates to compute their rough exam scores. The answer key is critical for applicants since it allows them to assess their performance and prepare for the upcoming stages of the admission process.

The final scores, however, will be revealed only after the OMR sheets have been evaluated. Candidates can verify their results by logging into their accounts after the UP BEd JEE 2023 final results are announced on the university’s official website.

UP BEd JEE 2023 answer key: How To Download

Step 1: Go to bujhansi.ac.in, the official website of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

Step 2: Navigate to the Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2023 homepage.

Step 3: Select the UP BEd JEE answer key 2023 link that appears on the screen.

Step 4: The PDF for the UP BEd JEE 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UP BEd JEE 2023 answer key, evaluate your responses, and determine your projected scores.

The three-hour-long UP BEd JEE 2023 was held on June 15, and it consisted of two exams. Paper 1 consisted of 100 questions, whereas Paper 2 consisted of 150 questions. The UP BEd JEE 2023 question paper was divided into two sections and comprised of multiple-choice objective-type questions. While general knowledge and Hindi were the subjects covered in Paper 1, general aptitude and one other subject were covered in Paper 2. Those who pass the UP BEd JEE, which has a total score of 400 marks, are eligible to enrol in the BEd programme offered at Bundelkhand University (BU), Jhansi.