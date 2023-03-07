UP BEd JEE Registration 2023 Deadline Extended Till April 5

The Bundelkhand University has extended the deadline for submitting the Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2023 application. Candidates can now register for the UP BEd JEE 2023 until April 5 on the official website of the varsity, bujhansi.ac.in. Previously, the last date to complete the application process without paying a late fee was March 3. The registration period was closed by the institution on March 3, but it has since been reopened.

Registration for the UP BEd JEE 2023 with late fees will commence on April 6 and conclude on April 10. The admit card will be available for download, starting on April 13 for those who successfully submitted their UP BEd JEE application forms. The UP BEd JEE 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on April 24.

Candidates who completed their graduation or post-graduation in 2022, are all eligible for UP BEd entrance test 2023 registration.

UP BEd JEE 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to Bundelkhand University’s official website - bujhansi.ac.in and click on the “Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE Website” option.

Step 2: Click on the “new user registration” link that appears on the new webpage that has opened.

Step 3: Follow the instructions and register yourself by entering all the necessary details.

Step 4: Now login with your user ID and password.

Step 5: Complete the UP BEd JEE application form.

Step 6: Upload your photograph and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Submit the UP BEd JEE application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

All general candidates and SC, ST candidates from other states must pay Rs 1,400 while submitting their application forms, whereas SC, ST applicants from the state of Uttar Pradesh must pay Rs 700.

The UP BEd JEE test will be split into two sections. General knowledge and language make up part A and each section has 50 questions. A general aptitude test, science, basic mathematics, and some skills-based problems will all be included in part B. Students can review the question papers from the previous year to learn more about the structure, questions, and levels of difficulty.

Read all the Latest Education News here