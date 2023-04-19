UP Board 10, 12 Result 2023 Likely By April End? Here's What We Know

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the UP-board Class 10 and Class 12 results by the end of this month. The UP board, however, is yet to confirm the result announcement date. Going by the previous trend, it is likely that UPMSP will confirm the date just a day prior to the announcement. The UP board will also release a list of websites where students can check their results.

Once the results are out, candidates can check their scores on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students appeared for the UP board exams this year from February to March. Class 10 exams began on February 16 and ended on March 3 while Class 12 exams commenced on February 16 and concluded on March 4. The exams were held in two shifts. The first shift was from 8 AM to 11.15 AM and the second shift was from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

A total of 58,85,745 students had registered for the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams this year. Of the total registered number, 31,16,487 students appeared for the Class 10 exam and about 27,69,258 candidates attempted the Class 12 exams. The evaluation process for the Class 10 and 12 answer sheets ended on April 1.

Going by the past trend of the UP Board, female students are expected to show better results. As UP board results are days away, all eyes are on girls again – only to see if they outperform boys for the sixth consecutive year. A five-year analysis reveals that girls have performed better than boys every year. They have also improved their pass percentage annually.

Analysis of Class 10 female students’ performance over the last five years

Girls outperformed boys in the results from 2022 by a margin of almost 6 per cent. The pass percentage for boys was 85.25 per cent, while the pass percentage for girls was 91.69 per cent. The UP board was unable to hold the board exams in 2021 due to the second wave of COVID-19. Alternate criteria for assessment were used to grade students throughout the state. During the pandemic year, girls did better than boys. Girls had a 99.55 per cent pass rate compared to 99.52 per cent for boys.

In 2020, the pass percentage for girls was 87.29 per cent, while the pass percentage for boys was 79.88 per cent. This trend continued from 2019, with female students achieving a pass percentage of 83.98 per cent and male students achieving a pass percentage of 76.66 per cent.

In the past five years, 2018 saw the lowest pass percentage recorded. Boys had a pass percentage of 72.27 per cent while girls had a pass percentage of 78.81.per cent

Read all the Latest Education News here