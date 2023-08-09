UP Board 10th 12th, Compartment Result 2023 Released at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results for the classes 10, and 12 compartment examinations on its official website, at results.upmsp.edu.in. These tests were given in July to students who did not pass the regular board exams. Students will be able to verify and download their results from the official website. They should also keep their login credentials, such as their roll number and application number, handy for quick access to results.

On July 22, the UP Board class 10 high school and class 12 improvement and compartment exams were held in 96 locations. As many as 93.86 per cent of candidates who registered for these tests showed up. A total of 18400 students registered for the morning shift high school improvement/compartment tests, with 1,624 applicants opting out. According to UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla, 26,269 people applied for the intermediate compartment test, with 1,120 of them missing.

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), at results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Then go to the ‘UP Board Classes 10, 12 Compartment Results 2023’ notice page and click on the link.

Step 3: A login screen will display, prompting you to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the website.

Step 5: Save it and take a snapshot for future reference.

The Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2023 were released on April 25. Exams for Class 10 were held from February 16 to March 3. The test for the Class 12 board began on February 16. It came to an end on March 4. Girls passed the high school examination at a rate of 93.34 percent, while boys passed at a rate of 86.64 per cent. Boys passed the intermediate examination at a rate of 69.34 per cent, while girls passed at a rate of 83 per cent.