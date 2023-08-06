UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 to be Released Soon at results.upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release the Class 10th and Class 12th Compartment exams 2023 results on its official website, results.upmsp.edu.in. According to reports in the media, the UP 10th and 12th compartment results will be made public soon. It has been suggested that both parents and students pay special attention to the official website to stay up to date with the latest updates on the results.

Once the results are released, students will be able to obtain the UP Board 10th, and 12th Compartment results for 2023 using their login credentials on the login portal. Following the publication of the results, students will be able to receive their marksheets from their individual schools. All the information listed on the scorecard should be double-checked by the students and any error spotted must be brought to the attention of the UP board authorities.

On July 22, the UP Board Class 10 High School and Class 12 improvement and compartment exams were held at 96 locations. As many as 93.86 per cent of those who enrolled for these tests showed up.

A total of 18400 students enrolled for the high school improvement/compartment tests planned for the morning shift, with 1,624 candidates opting out. According to UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla, 26,269 applicants enrolled for the intermediate compartment test, of which 1,120 were absent.

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Go to UPMSP’s official website, results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2023’ notification link.

Step 3: Once clicked, a login screen will appear where you must enter your registration number, date of birth, and other information.

Step 4: Results for the UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment exam 2023 will be shown.

Step 5: Save the UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment result 2023 for future reference by downloading them.

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment result 2023: Details on Scorecard

The UP board Class 10 and Class 12 compartment result scorecard 2023 will have the following details:

Student’s name

Class

Roll number

Exam year

Mother’s name

Father’s name

Date of birth

District code

School code

Compartment subject name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Result status

The total pass percentage for the UP inter-regular results for 2023 was 75.52 per cent, and the pass percentage for the Class 10th regular results for this year was 89.78 per cent.