UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 By April 27, Check Latest Update

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to release class 10 and 12 board exam results in a couple of days. While no official date or time has been defined, it is widely assumed that the results will be published by April 27, putting an end to the students’ wait.

Students who took the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams will be able to check their results right after they are made public on the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in. Along with the UPMSP’s official website, results for Classes 10 and 12 are also available at upresults.nic.in. Additionally, candidates may access DigiLocker or send an SMS to view their class 10th and 12th board results. The UP board exams started on February 16 and ended in the first week of March.

Due to certain social media postings and messages disseminating false dates and updates on results, students are cautioned not to believe in any unverified information until the announcement of the results is updated on the UP board’s website.

UP BOARD CLASS 10TH, 12TH RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the official UPMSP website – upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link to the UP Board Results 2023 and click on it.

Step 3: Select the ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’ link on the new window.

Step 4: Enter your credentials in all required fields and click the “Submit" button.

Step 5: On the screen, you will see the UP Board Results 2023.

Step 6: Carefully review your results and information.

Step 7: Download the result and print out the UP Board Results for future use.

For the first time in thirty years, the UP board has set a record for administering the board exams without experiencing any issues, such as paper leaks or exam cancellations. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), in addition to the education department, monitored the exam.

This year’s UP board exams drew more than 58 lakh applications. Of these 58 lakh students, 27,69,258 enrolled for the Class 12 exam in 2023, while 31,16,487 registered for the Class 10 exam. The UPMSP assigned 1,43,933 examiners this year to review 3.19 crore board exam answer sheets. Students in classes 12 and 10 submitted between 1.33 and 1.86 crore answer sheets.

