UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Likely To Be Announced This Week At upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce the results of the class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 on its official website this week. The results for intermediate and high school are reportedly expected to be made public on April 27. Once announced, the UP Board result 2023 will be available at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in Candidates who sat for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in the state will need to submit their Roll Number and School Code at the official website to view their results online.

About 3.19 crore answer papers were evaluated by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) under stringent arrangements and supervision. On March 18, 258 assessment centres spread out across the state started the evaluation procedure. On March 31, one day ahead of schedule, the evaluation process was completed. Now the tabulation of scores and the compilation of final results are underway, and this procedure may require approximately 20 to 25 days to finish.

A minimum score of no less than of 33 per cent is required to pass the UP board exams in 2023. Students who received poor results in any of the subjects in the Uttar Pradesh Board exam are eligible to sit for the compartment exams. When it comes to the class 10 and 12 exams, the UP Board will provide students with the opportunity to request a review of their answer papers if they are dissatisfied with their results.

Along with the release of the board examination results, the board will also make the notification available for scrutiny. To be qualified for scrutiny, students who intend to submit a request for inspection must pay the application fee within the time frame given in the notification.

The pass percentage for the UP Board exams for classes 10 and 12 has regularly surpassed 85 per cent over the course of time. The overall success rate for the class 10 results from the 2022 UP Board exams was 88.18%. With a passing percentage of 91.6 per cent compared to boys’ 85.25 per cent in 2022, girls outperformed boys. The district with the highest pass rate was Gautam Budha Nagar, which was followed by Etawah and Amethi.

Read all the Latest Education News here