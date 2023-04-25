UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Check UPMSP Board Result? Key Details for Class 10th, 12th Students

Live now
UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board will announce the high school and inter results today, April 25, at 1:30 pm. Once declared, students who appeared for the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams will be able to check their scores on the following official websites — upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.
Students who appeared for the exam will have to get a minimum score of 33 per cent to pass the UP board exams. Over 58 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the UP board class 10 and 12 results. Out of the 58 lakh, as many as 31,16,487 Read More
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Select the UP board option and then select class 10 or 12 results.
Step 3: Fill in the required information and proceed.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
The UP class 10 and 12 results are also available for students to access via SMS. Students must type “UP10” or “UP12” followed by their 10-digit roll number and send the message to 56263 in order to get their results on their mobile phones.
Tensed about the results, class 12 students have been asking, “UP board ka results kaise dekhte hain (how to check UP board results).” Other than the official website- upmsp.edu.in., students from Classes 10th and 12th can check their scorecards from upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Students can check their results through SMS as well. Another alternative way to check class 10th and 12th board results is through DigiLocker.
The board exams for classes 10 and 12 in Uttar Pradesh began on February 16. Class 10 examinations concluded on March 3, while Class 12 exams ended on March 4.
To pass the UP board exams 2023, students must receive a minimum of 33 per cent scores in each subject. Those who perform poorly in one or more subjects on the Uttar Pradesh Board exam are required to sit for the compartment exams. The UP board compartment examination schedule has not yet been released
Step 1: Visit upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, or upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads “UP Board Results 2023″ on the home page.
Step 3: In the newly opened window, click on the result link for ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’.
Step 4: Fill out all the login fields and press “Submit.”
Step 5: The UP Board 2023 Results will be displayed on the screen.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announcing the long-awaited UP Board class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 results today, April 25 at 1:30 PM. Over 58 lakh students are awaiting the results this year. The toppers list will be out along with the result.
The Uttar Pradesh board exams were held in 8,753 centres across the state which included 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres. The class 10 and 12 board exams began on February 16. While the class 10 examinations concluded on March 3, the class 12 exams ended on March 4. The evaluation of students’ answer sheets began on March 17 and concluded on April 1.
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: FAQs
Where to check UP board 10th, 12th result 2023?
Results will be released on the official websites – — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, indiaresult.com
Documents needed to check UP 10th, and 12th results 2023?
Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.
When will UP board result 2023 be released?
Results will be declared at 1:30 pm today, April 25
When will the UP board 10th, and 12th toppers 2023 list be released?
After the result is declared at 1:30 pm today, the toppers list will be released soon after.
How many marks are required to pass the UP board exams?
To pass the class 10th and 12th exams, the students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject.
