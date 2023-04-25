UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Check UPMSP Board Result? Key Details for Class 10th, 12th Students

Read more

students registered for the class 10 board exams and 27,69,258 for the class 12 board exams. After the results are out, students who are unsatisfied with their marks in class 10 and 12 exams will be able to apply for a scrutiny of their answer papers.

The Uttar Pradesh board exams were held in 8,753 centres across the state which included 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres. The class 10 and 12 board exams began on February 16. While the class 10 examinations concluded on March 3, the class 12 exams ended on March 4. The evaluation of students’ answer sheets began on March 17 and concluded on April 1.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: FAQs

Where to check UP board 10th, 12th result 2023?

Results will be released on the official websites – — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, indiaresult.com

Documents needed to check UP 10th, and 12th results 2023?

Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.

When will UP board result 2023 be released?

Results will be declared at 1:30 pm today, April 25

When will the UP board 10th, and 12th toppers 2023 list be released?

After the result is declared at 1:30 pm today, the toppers list will be released soon after.

How many marks are required to pass the UP board exams?

To pass the class 10th and 12th exams, the students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject.

Read all the Latest Education News here