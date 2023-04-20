UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Likely by This Week? Check UPMSP High School, Inter Result Update

The results of Uttar Pradesh class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 are expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP). Although the formal announcement of the date and time has not yet been made, the results are expected to be announced by this week.

Soon after the results are announced, students who took the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams will be able to access their scores on the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in. Results for Classes 10 and 12 are also accessible through upresults.nic.in, in addition to the UPMSP’s official website.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Passing Marks

The Uttar Pradesh board exams for class 10 and class 12 commenced on February 16. Class 10 exams concluded on March 3 and Class 12 exams ended on March 4. Getting a minimum score of 33 per cent is necessary for students to pass the UP board exams in 2023. The compartment exams must be taken by those who received failing grades in any of the subjects on the Uttar Pradesh Board exam.

Based on the past performances of the UP Board, it is expected that female students could fare better than male students this year. Over the past five years of UP Board results, female students have consistently outperformed boys.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to upmsp.edu.in, the official UPMSP website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the UP Board Results 2023 link and select it.

Step 3: On the new window, click the ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’ link.

Step 4: Fill out the required fields with details like the registration number and press the “Submit" button.

Step 5. The UP Board Results 2023 will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully review your results.

Step 7: Download the UP Board Results 2023 result and take a printout of it for future use.

After 30 years, a record has also been created in the UP board for conducting the examination without any hindrances like a paper leak or paper cancellations. Along with the education department, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) also kept an eye on the examination.

The UP board exams attracted more than 58 lakh applicants this year. In addition, 27,69,258 students registered for Class 12 while 31,16,487 students registered for Class 10 examination 2023.

This year, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3,19 crore student board exam answer sheets. Between 1.33 and 1.86 crore answer sheets from Class 12 students and Class 10 candidates were collected. 8,753 locations across the state, including 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres, hosted the Uttar Pradesh board exams.

