UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Website Down? Know Other Ways to Check Result

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the board results for classes 10th and 12th today. A formal notification was shared by the secretary of the education board notifying the day and date of release. More than 58 lakh schoolchildren from grades 10th and 12th took the test this year. After waiting for a month, today the UP Board will declare the results of the students from classes 10th and 12th. At upmsp.edu.in, the UPMSP’s official website, students may validate their results.

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Other than the official website, candidates from the UP Board can check their scorecards from upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. For the benefit of the students living in rural areas, the Uttar Pradesh board has also provided an option to check their results through SMS. A simple procedure has to be followed by the candidate to check their result.

UP BOARD 10TH,12TH RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK RESULTS VIA SMS

An SMS to the number 56263 will provide access to the results for UP board students. A candidate should include their 10-digit roll number from UPMSP and their class in the message. For example, if an Uttar Pradesh student in class 10 wants to receive their results through SMS, they should follow this format: “UP10" < Space > Mention your 10-digit roll number and send the message to 56263.

While students should text “UP12" followed by their 10-digit roll number to 56263 in order to receive the class 12 UP Board results. Students can get their scorecard and UP Board results 2023 in this way. Through DigiLocker, candidates can also verify their results for the class of 10th and 12th.

UP BOARD 10TH,12TH RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK RESULTS THROUGH DIGILOCKER

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Enter your name, phone number, birthdate, and Aadhaar number to create an account.

Step 3: The registered mobile phone number will receive a One-Time Password (OTP). Put in the universal code. Your DigiLocker account will be activated through this process.

Step 4: Go to the ‘Issued Documents’ space and click on the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: To view the UP class 10 and 12 mark sheet and to check your results, enter your 10-digit roll number.

Students may occasionally not be able to view their results due to problems with the servers, traffic on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, and internet disconnectivity. Candidates can examine their scores in this case by choosing the SMS or DigiLocker options.

Read all the Latest Education News here