UP Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check UPMSP High School Result via Website, SMS and DigiLocker

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board will announce the results of the class 10 board exams today. Students who appeared for the UPMSP 10th exams will be able to check their scores on the following official websites — upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, and upmsp.edu.in. Apart from the websites, students can check their results via DigiLocker and SMS.

A minimum score of 33 per cent is necessary for students to pass the UP board exams. Over 58 lakh students were eagerly waiting for the UP board class 10 and 12 results. As per the registration details, 31,16,487 students registered for the class 10 board exams this year. The UP board exams for Class 10 were conducted between February 16 and March 3.

UP Board 10th Results 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1. First, visit any of the official websites of the UP board.

Step 2. Next, click on the link for the respective class.

Step 3. Then, enter your 10-digit roll number and other required details.

Step 4. After submitting the necessary information, the UP Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 5. Finally, take a printout of your scorecard for future reference.

UP Board 10th Results 2023: How to Check via SMS

Students can opt to receive their UP class 10 results through SMS by sending a message to 56263. They must write — “UP10" along with their 10-digit roll number in the message. Once sent, the result will be sent to their mobile phones.

UP Board 10th Results 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1. Install the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2. Create an account by providing your name, mobile number, date of birth, and Aadhaar number.

Step 3. Authenticate your account by entering the one-time password (OTP).

Step 4. After successful registration, navigate to the ‘issued documents’ section and choose Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

Step 5. Enter your roll number to view and download the UP board class 10 mark sheet.

In 2022, UP Board released the high school and intermediate results on June 18, and the evaluation process was completed on May 5. Girls outperformed boys in the class 10 results by a margin of almost 6 per cent. The pass percentage for boys was 85.25 per cent, while the pass percentage for girls was 91.69 per cent.

