CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TANCET 2023 ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023Karnataka Board Result
Home » education-career » UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Website Not Working? Know Alternate Ways to Check Result
1-MIN READ

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Website Not Working? Know Alternate Ways to Check Result

Written By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 13:57 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

This year more than 58 lakh students from classes 10th and 12th took the examination (Representative image)

This year more than 58 lakh students from classes 10th and 12th took the examination (Representative image)

Other than the official website, students from 10th and 12th Uttar Pradesh Board can check their scorecards from upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the board results for classes 10th and 12th this week. However, there is no formal notification released by the board authorities which signals the date of outcome for the students. This year more than 58 lakh students from classes 10th and 12th took the examination. Students can check their results from the official website of the UPMSP- upmsp.edu.in.

Other than the official website, students from Classes 10th and 12th can check their scorecards from upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Students can check their results through SMS as well.

UP Board 10th,12th Results 2023: How To Check Results Via SMS

A UP board student can access the result by sending an SMS to 56263. The message should include his or her 10-digit roll number provided by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad and their class. For instance a class 10th student from Uttar Pradesh wants to access result through SMS then this format should be followed in message “UP10" < Space > mention your 10-digit roll number and send the message to 56263.

While for the class 12th UP Board result, a student should frame the message- “UP12" < Space > mention your 10-digit roll number and send the message to 56263. This way students can receive their UP Board results 2023 and their scorecard.

Candidates can also check class 10th and 12th board results through DigiLocker.

RELATED NEWS

UP Board 10th,12th Results 2023: How To Check Results Through DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker application from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Create your account using your name, phone number, date of birth, and Aadhaar number.

Step 3: A One-Time Password (OTP) will be received on the registered mobile phone number. Enter the shared code. This process will activate your account on DigiLocker.

Step 4: Select ‘Issued Documents’ section and click on the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Enter your 10-digit roll number to view the UP class 10 and 12 mark sheet and check your result.

Sometimes, due to issues like internet disconnectivity, traffic on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, and server issues, students might not be able to access their results. In such a situation, candidates can opt for this SMS or DigiLocker option and view their marks.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from being a professional journalist, Sheen is an animal welfarist who activel...Read More
Tags:
  1. 10th result
  2. 12th result
  3. Board Exams 2023
  4. Education News
  5. india result
  6. Up Board
  7. UP Board Result
  8. UPMSP
first published:April 21, 2023, 13:12 IST
last updated:April 21, 2023, 13:57 IST