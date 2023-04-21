UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Website Not Working? Know Alternate Ways to Check Result

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the board results for classes 10th and 12th this week. However, there is no formal notification released by the board authorities which signals the date of outcome for the students. This year more than 58 lakh students from classes 10th and 12th took the examination. Students can check their results from the official website of the UPMSP- upmsp.edu.in.

Other than the official website, students from Classes 10th and 12th can check their scorecards from upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Students can check their results through SMS as well.

UP Board 10th,12th Results 2023: How To Check Results Via SMS

A UP board student can access the result by sending an SMS to 56263. The message should include his or her 10-digit roll number provided by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad and their class. For instance a class 10th student from Uttar Pradesh wants to access result through SMS then this format should be followed in message “UP10" < Space > mention your 10-digit roll number and send the message to 56263.

While for the class 12th UP Board result, a student should frame the message- “UP12" < Space > mention your 10-digit roll number and send the message to 56263. This way students can receive their UP Board results 2023 and their scorecard.

Candidates can also check class 10th and 12th board results through DigiLocker.

UP Board 10th,12th Results 2023: How To Check Results Through DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker application from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Create your account using your name, phone number, date of birth, and Aadhaar number.

Step 3: A One-Time Password (OTP) will be received on the registered mobile phone number. Enter the shared code. This process will activate your account on DigiLocker.

Step 4: Select ‘Issued Documents’ section and click on the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Enter your 10-digit roll number to view the UP class 10 and 12 mark sheet and check your result.

Sometimes, due to issues like internet disconnectivity, traffic on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, and server issues, students might not be able to access their results. In such a situation, candidates can opt for this SMS or DigiLocker option and view their marks.

