UP Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check UPMSP Inter Result via Website, SMS and DigiLocker

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board has announced the results of the Class 12 board exams. Students who appeared for the UP board 12th exams will be able to check their scores on the following official websites - upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in. Apart from the websites, students can check their results via DigiLocker and SMS.

A minimum score of 33 per cent is necessary for students to pass the UP board exams. Over 58 lakh students were eagerly waiting for the UP board class 12 results. As per the registration details, 27,69,258 students registered for class 12 board exams. The UP board exams for class 12 started on February 16 and concluded on March 4.

UP Board Results 2023: How to Check via Website

Step 1. First, visit any of the official websites of the UP board.

Step 2. Next, click on the link for the respective class.

Step 3. Then, enter your 10-digit roll number and other required details.

Step 4. After submitting the necessary information, the UP Board 12th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 5. Finally, take a printout of your scorecard for future reference.

UP Board Results 2023: How to Check via SMS

Students can opt to receive their UP class 10 and 12 results through SMS by sending a message to 56263. They must include “UP10" or “UP12" along with their 10-digit roll number in the message. Once sent, the result will be sent to their mobile phones.

UP Board Results 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1. Install the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2. Create an account by providing your name, mobile number, date of birth, and Aadhaar number.

Step 3. Authenticate your account by entering the one-time password (OTP).

Step 4. After successful registration, navigate to the ‘issued documents’ section and choose Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

Step 5. Enter your roll number to view and download the UP board class 12 mark sheet.

The intermediate examination 2022 was taken by 22,37,578 candidates, with 19,90,249 of them passing. 85.33 per cent of students who took the class 12 board exam in 2022 successfully cleared it. This is a decrease from the pass percentage of 97.88 per cent in 2021, yet it is higher than that in pre-pandemic years. The pass rate for girls was at 90.15 per cent, while the pass rate for boys was 81.21per cent. In 2021, boys passed the UP intermediate exam at a rate of 97.47 per cent, while girls passed at a rate of 98.4 per cent.

