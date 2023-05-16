The Secretary Of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has announced the summer vacations for students. The decision is taken in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state. The summer vacations in Uttar Pradesh will start from May 20. Educational institution affiliated with the UP Board will have summer vacations continue till June 15.

In its order the board has asked all the affiliated and recognised schools of the Board in Noida, Lucknow and other UP cities and towns to follow with the notification. Earlier the board announced the summer vacations from May 21 to June 20 but called off the announced due to heatwaves conditions in the state.

Other than Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra has started the summer vacations for the students from April 21, 2023. The decision is taken in view of the heatwaves in the financial capital of the India. School in Maharashtra will open on June 15, 2023 with an exception of Vidarbha. The decision further stated that schools in Vidarbha district will restart on June 30 for students.

top videos

Jharkhand’s summer vacation will be from May 21 to June 10. The upcoming academic year 2023–24 is set to begin on June 12. While for Madhya Pradesh, the school is out of the session since starting of May till June 15. The academic session will start from June 16. In Odisha, the summer vacations started early from May 5 and will conclude on June 18.

Due to severe heatwave like conditions, the Odisha Education Board directed schools and anganwadi facilities across the state to hold morning sessions of school from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. In Kerala, summer vacation started on April 2 and 2023–24 academic year is scheduled to start on June 1. In West Bengal due to persisting heatwave, chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked shutting schools, universities, and institutions from May 2. Earlier, the summer vacation in West Bengal started from May 24 but to severe heat, the education board has taken a quick call on the matter.