UP Board Class 10 And 12 Registration To End On August 20

The registration period for UP Board’s high school and intermediate exams for the academic session 2023-2024 will end on August 20. Schools and students have the option to apply online with a late fee. Students in classes 9 and 11 can also pre-register until August 25, 2023, for the academic session 2023-24 and exams in 2025.

The UP Board’s website facilitates online registration, including educational information. The Secretary of the UP Board has directed all District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS) to ensure that all students are registered to prevent them from missing the exams.

The results of the 2023 High School and Intermediate Compartment Examination were announced on August 9. Students who cleared the compartment exam can access and download their mark sheets from the UP Board’s official website.

The Uttar Pradesh Board Results for 2023 were announced on April 25. The Class 10 exams took place between February 16 and March 3, while the Class 12 board exams started on February 16 and concluded on March 4.

The UPMSP 10th Compartmental exam in 2023 witnessed a remarkable achievement of a 100% pass rate. All candidates, totalling 16,783 out of 18,400 who registered, successfully cleared their respective compartmental or improvement exams.

For the Class 12th Compartmental Exam in 2023, 26,269 candidates registered. Out of these, 25,191 candidates took the exam, and an impressive 23,007 candidates managed to pass. The UP Board recorded a pass percentage of 91.33% for the 12th Compartmental Exams in 2023.

Indeed, the UP Board organized the Compartmental Exams in July 2023, creating a chance for students who didn’t succeed in their regular board exams to enhance their performance and outcomes.

To check the UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment Results for 2023, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) website: results.upmsp.edu.in.

2. Look for the ‘UP Board Classes 10, 12 Compartment Results 2023’ notice page and click on the provided link.

3. You’ll be directed to a login screen where you need to input your registration number, date of birth, and other requested information.

4. Your result will be displayed on the website.

5. Save the result and capture a snapshot for future reference.

6. To ensure you have it available in the future, remember to save the UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment results for 2023.