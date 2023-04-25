UP Board Class 10 Result 2023: 89.78% Pass, Priyanshi Soni Gets Top Rank, Check Merit List

After an extended period of waiting, the results of the UP Board class 10 exams for 2023 have finally been released. The results of this year’s high school exams revealed that students performed exceedingly well. This year’s class 10 pass rate was reported to be 89.78 per cent, which is closer to last year’s past percentage.

In 2022, the UP board’s class 10 pass percentage was 88.18 per cent. Students in Class 10th in 2021, the Covid year, received scores based on their performance in Class 9 and their overall scores in the pre-board exams, yielding a passing result of 99.53 per cent.

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates

31,16,487 students in total registered for the UP high school (Class 10) exams. This year 25,70,987 candidates have passed the exam.

In the past few years, girls consistently outpaced boys in the results of the UP board exams for both grades 10 and 12. In contrast to boys, who got a pass percentage of 86.64 per cent, girls this year passed the class 10 exam at a pass percentage of 93.34 per cent. Priyanshi Soni has topped the class 10th exam by securing 590 marks out of 600.

UP CLASS 10 RESULT 2023: MERIT LIST

Rank 1: Priyanshi Soni from Sitapur with 98.33 per cent

Rank 2: Kushagra Pandey from Kanpur Dehat, Mishkat Noor from Ayodhya with 97.83 per cent

Rank 3: Krishna Jha from Mathura, Arpit Gangwar from Pilibhat and Shreyshi Singh from Sultanpur with 97.67 per cent

Rank 4: Aanshik Dubey from Ayodhya, Saksham Tiwari from Ambedkar Nagar, Piyush Singh from Jaunpur, Naman Gupta from Varanasi and Shubhra Misra from Siddharta Nagar with 97.50 per cent

Rank 5: Kshitu Saxena from Bareilly, Astha Mishra from Unnao, Anshika Dixit from Kanpur Nagar, Shreeyam Tripathi from Pratapgarh, Shreya Mishra from Ambedkar Nagar, Muskan Bharti from Azamgarh and Archana from Varanasi with 97.33 per cent

Board exams for an estimated 58 lakh students in classes 10 and 12 were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 16 to March 4. According to UPMSP Secretary Divya Kant Shukla, this year has seen the highest number of registrations for UP board exams in the previous five years.

The evaluation process for this year’s answer sheets ended on March 31 instead of April 1 as originally scheduled, and the results for students were compiled post this. 1,43,933 qualified examiners were designated by UPMSP to review the 3.19 crore answer sheets. Around 1.86 crore answer papers were submitted for evaluation by class 10 students.

Students must have a minimum score of 33 per cent in order to pass the UP board exams in 2023. Students who received poor results in the Uttar Pradesh Board exam in one or more subjects may sit for the compartment exams. Students who have a disagreement with their class 10th and class 12th evaluations will have the opportunity to seek a review of their answer papers through the UP Board re-evaluation link.

