UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Schedule Released At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the timetable for the compartment exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 in Uttar Pradesh. The exams are scheduled to take place on July 15 in two shifts, according to the official schedule released by UPMSP. Students who are appearing for the compartmental exams this year can access the official notice on the website upmsp.edu.in for more information.

The UP Board Class 10 compartment exam will be conducted in the morning shift from 8:00 am to 11:15 am. While, the Class 12 compartment and improvement exam will take place in the evening shift from 2:00 pm to 6:15 pm, as per a notification from the UPMSP.

UP Board High School & intermediate improvement and compartment exam to be held on July 15 pic.twitter.com/JS4nEeAJYl— Rajeev Mullick (@rmulko) June 22, 2023

Candidates will be able to access their UPMSP admit cards once it is released on the main website. They can also collect the Uttar Pradesh Classes 10 and 12 hall tickets from their respective schools. All appearing students are advised to read the guidelines mentioned on the admit card. According to reports, a total of 44,669 students will appear for the compartment exams this year. Out of these, 18,400 candidates will sit for high school (Class 10) exams while 26,296 will appear for intermediate (Class 12) exams.

UPMSP 10th and 12th Compartment Exam: Guidelines To Follow

-Students are advised to reach the examination centres 45 minutes prior to the exam time.

-Candidates must bring their admit cards along with them to the exam hall. Those without it, will not be allowed to appear for the compartment exam.

-Mobile phones and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Also, the exam rooms will be equipped with voice recorders and CCTV cameras.

-Students will not be allowed to leave the exam hall until the exam gets over.

-Students must bring their own stationary items for the exam.

On April 25, the UP board declared the Class 10 and 12 board exam results. A total of 31.06 lakh students registered for the high school exam, out of which 25,70,987 candidates passed the final exam. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 results stood at 89.78 per cent. A total of 25,71,002 candidates appeared in the 12th board exams, out of which 19,41,717 were successful. The UP board class 12 recorded a pass percentage of 75.52 per cent.