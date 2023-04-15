UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected by April 27 at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results for Class 10th and 12th soon. As per reports, UPMSP will most likely release the high school and intermediate board exam results on or before April 27. However, an official notification on the same is awaited. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check and download them from the official websites at results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Just like in previous years, the UP board will hold a press conference to formally announce the Class 10 and 12 results. Soon after the press conference, the direct result link will be activated on the official websites. The evaluation process ended on March 31 and the tabulation of marks is underway. The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 board exams were conducted between February 16 and March 4.

UP 10th, 12th Board Results 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the UP Board Results 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, click on the desired link ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’.

Step 4: Enter all your details and click on submit.

Step 5: The UP Board Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your details and result carefully.

Step 7: Download and save the page on your laptop.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the UP Board Results for future reference.

This year, more than 56 lakh students registered for the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) final exams. A total of 31,16,487 registered for the Class 10 exam while 27,69,258 registered for the Class 12 exam. UPMSP had appointed 1,43,933 expert examiners to evaluate the 3.19 crore answer sheets of the students. There were around 1.86 crore answer sheets by Class 10 students and 1.33 crore answer sheets by Class 12 candidates.

