UP Inter Results Declared: 75.52% Pass, Shubh Chapra Tops UP Board 12th Exams, Check Merit List

The long-awaited UP Board class 12 examination 2023 results are now out, and students appear to have performed exceedingly well this year. The pass rate for this year has been recorded at 75.52 per cent, which is lesser when compared to prior years. In 2021, which was the Covid year, students had a passing rate of 97.88 per cent, whereas, in 2022, the UP board’s class 12 pass percentage was 85.33 per cent.

There were a total of 27,69,258 students that took the UP Intermediate (Class 12) exams. In the intermediate examination, Shubh Chapra secured rank 1. He got 97.80 per cent by securing 489 marks out of 500.

UP CLASS 12 RESULT 2023: MERIT LIST

Rank 1: Shubh Chapra from Mahoba with 97.80 per cent

Rank 2: Saurabh Gangwar from Pilibhit and Anamika from Etawah with 97.20 per cent

Rank 3: Priyanshu Upadhyay and Khushi from Fatehpur and Supriya from Siddharta Nagar with 97 per cent

Rank 4: Shiva from Etawah, Piyush Tomar from Kannauj, Subashana from Prayagraj, Bikram Singh and Nikhil Tiwari from Fatehpur with 96.80 per cent

It is noteworthy that during the previous few years, girls have outperformed boys in the results for both classes 10 and 12. This year, girls passed the class 12 exam at a rate of up to 83 per cent, while boys scored a pass percentage of 69.34 per cent.

In Uttar Pradesh, the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 took place from February 16 to March 4. The UP board exams for classes 10 and 12 were taken this year by an estimated 58 lakh students. Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of UPMSP, states that this is the highest number of registrations for UP board exams in the past five years.

The students’ scores were compiled after the evaluation process for this year ended on March 31. UPMSP assigned 1,43,933 experienced examiners to evaluate the 3.19 crore answer sheets. Students in class 12 submitted a total of nearly 1.33 crore answer sheets.

Students must have a minimum score of 33 per cent in order to pass the UP board exams in 2023. Students who received poor results in the Uttar Pradesh Board exam in one or more subjects may sit for the compartment exams. Students who have a disagreement with their class 10th and class 12th evaluations will have the opportunity to seek a review of their answer papers through the UP Board re-evaluation link.

